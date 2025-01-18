Colectivo teams up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for limited-edition coffee

Colectivo Coffee Rosters and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Metro Milwaukee have collaborated on a limited-edition coffee to raise funds for BBBS.

Colectivo will donate two dollars to BBBS Metro MKE for each bag sold.

Each bag of coffee features art from teams of Big and Littles from BBBS.

The art was chosen through a contest where 50 teams of Big and Littles worked together to create a visual representation of their mentorship journey. Three winning designs were chosen to be displayed on the bags.

The limited-edition coffee can be purchased at any Milwaukee area Colectivo. A list of Milwaukee cafes can be found here.You can also shop online here.

President of Colectivo Coffee, Scott Isabella talks about why this partnership is so meaningful, “Community and creativity are at the heart of what we do at Colectivo. This partnership between two Milwaukee icons has been both enjoyable and deeply

meaningful, allowing us to come together to support local youth and make a positive impact."

