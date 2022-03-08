Colectivo Coffee to host Ukraine Benefit Concert this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Colectivo Coffee and Dnipro Ukrainian Dance Ensemble will host a benefit concert for Ukraine on Saturday.

The community is invited to come and experience the Ukrainian culture. Performances will feature Ukrainian musical performances, poetry, personal stories, art, and world renowned Ukrainian pianist Roman Rudnytsky.

Event admission is free but charitable contributions are encouraged. Donations will go directly to Sunflower of Peace Foundation which is a non-profit organization based in Boston committed to helping Ukrainians affected by the Russian military invasion, officials say.

QR codes will also be available at the event for those interested in donating locally to St. Michael's Ukrainian Church. The church is sending weekly humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine.

The event will take place at Colectivo Coffee at 2211 N. Prospect Ave. at 2 p.m. Colectivo will donate 20% of Prospect cafe's afternoon sales.

"Additionally, Colectivo's 20 cafes located throughout Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago will be selling hand-decorated blue and yellow shortbread cookies with 100% of sales being contributed back to the selected charity," Colectivo said in a statement.

