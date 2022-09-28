Colectivo Coffee to give out free coffee on Thursday. Here's how to get yours!

MILWAUKEE — Colectivo Coffee is giving out free coffee on Thursday in celebration of National Coffee Day.

“Coffee is such a uniquely personal thing, it's not just a morning ritual, it's a shared experience - which is so needed right now. Coffee is central to our community, it's a reason to gather in our cafes and on our patios and feel connected knowing that coffee's impact can be felt the world over,” Megan Suardini, Vice President, Branding, Marketing & E-Commerce said.

Any customer visiting a Colectivo location on Thursday will receive a free medium-brewed coffee with any purchase. You can mention the promotion when ordering at the registers. The offer will not be valid through Colectivo's mobile application.

Colectivo will also be offering 20% savings on 12-ounce and 16-ounce bags of coffee. The offer is available in person and online for shipping.

This offer will be valid at all Colectivo locations from open to close on Thursday. Colectivo has 12 around the Milwaukee area.

For hours and locations, visit Colectivo's website.

