Colectivo Coffee Holiday Market highlights employee makers

MILWAUKEE — Colectivo hosted its second holiday Market on Sunday.

The market gives employees a chance to show off their creativity and entrepreneurship. Over 20 artisans were featured in this year's market. There was everything from jewelry to knitted hats and custom-made furniture.

"Colectivo, and the coffee shop industry at large, has really become a safe haven for a lot of artists to have their job with a flexible schedule that also allows them to have this other side, not side career, this other career all together," said Colectivo Content Marketing Specialist Joe Picchetti.

If you missed this year's market and are still looking for holiday presents, you can check out some of the vendors listed below.



