Cold weather tips for keeping your home warm

MILWAUKEE — It's going to get real cold in southeast Wisconsin over the next few days. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the single digits. So We Energies has released a list of tips to keep warm and be safe while doing it.
Space Heater
Don't leave space heaters on indefinitely. Remember to keep them at least six feet away from anything flammable like curtains or blankets. Always plug heaters into the wall and not extension cords or power strips.
Oven
Don't ever use a stove or oven to heat your home. It could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. In general, it's important to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.
Let the sunshine
Allow the sun to help warm your home. Open the curtains or blinds to let the light in during the day and close them during the night to retain the heat.
Bundle Up
Add a few layers of clothes to stay warm. You don't have to crank the thermostat.
Always Be Prepared
It's important to be ready for any possible disaster. Have an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights, and other necessities in case of an emergency.