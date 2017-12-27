Cold Snap: Safe driving practices in dangerous temperatures

When hitting the road local auto experts say cars can face issues when it gets dangerously cold and it's extra important to make sure your car is in tip-top shape.

People across SE Wisconsin getting out Tuesday have to survive those dangerous temperatures.

When the cold is here it's not uncommon to see your low tire lights on. Greg Piquette, an auto tech at Riverside Automotive, says as the temperatures go down so does the air pressure in your tires.

"It's nothing to panic about," Piquette said.

However, Piquette says if you do get a warning don't drive more than a couple miles on your tires, that could cost you.

"Making the situation worse you could cause some damage to your tires," he said. "Come in and have them checked and try to air it up if your tire is extremely low."

You can also put air in them yourself but be careful not to put too much air in. The proper manufacturer recommendation for air pressure can be found in your owner's manual or in the driver's side door.

Make sure your car batteries are up to date too. Experts say old batteries can act up when temperatures plummet.