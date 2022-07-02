Coffee house for veterans coming soon to Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Walkin’ In My Shoes, a non-profit organization in Kenosha, announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind coffee house program for veterans.

The new coffee house is exclusively for veterans and offers a free program to support veterans, active-duty personnel, their families and veterans who are dealing with homelessness. The program will give veterans access to obtain food weekly, a daily continental breakfast, lunch or snacks and will provide computer access that will allow veterans to apply for benefits.

The goal of the project is to help combat the lack of community care to reduce essential needs for military families during the rising inflation crisis and lack of access to benefits and resources.

"We are very pleased to be able to provide many program services exclusively for our veterans and their families: five days a week, " said Jo Wynn, CEO and Founder of Walkin' In My Shoes, Kenosha during the press release.

The organization believes its critical that they provide these kinds of services to help make access to fresh fruit and vegetables and other services be widely available to all veterans any day of the week. This will ensure that all veterans have a safe space and open grantee they are the organizations number one priority they want to serve.

The opening date for the event will be July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Governor Tony Evers is planned to be in attendance from 11 a.m. to noon to meet and greet with service members.

The event will be open to the public.

For more information on event or if you're a veteran in need, visit here.

