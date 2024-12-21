Codebaby: A tech startup making its mark in AI

The reach of artificial intelligence is growing.

Codebaby, a local tech startup, is leading the way in integrating avatars across nearly every industry.

Norrie Daroga and his team have created avatars that serve as sources of information, solutions, and entertainment. He says there are a few versions of avatars, with the largest being life-size, standing about seven feet tall.

Larger avatars will soon become common in airports, concert venues, and events where life-size interactions make sense.

Recently, Daroga and his team built a seasonal Santa. Children of all ages can visit the Codebaby website to ask Santa for gift ideas or holiday cheer.

Codebaby has several avatars in development for museums, schools, and healthcare.

As this technology evolves, the Codebaby team will keep us updated.

For more information, check out their website.

