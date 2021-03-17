Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cocktails to go would be legal in Wisconsin under bill

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cocktail bar drinks
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 09:16:28-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bars and restaurants could sell cocktails and glasses of wine to go under a bill up for a vote in the state Assembly.

The bipartisan measure up on Wednesday has been pushed by bar and restaurant owners since the pandemic began as another way for struggling businesses to attract customers.

Bars and restaurants also have a higher profit margin on alcohol sales than food. Under the bill, any Class B alcohol license holder could sell mixed drinks and wine by the glass to go with a “tamper-evident” seal.

The drinks could be sold for pickup only, not delivery. More than 30 states have similar laws.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku