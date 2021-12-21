Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coat check service returns to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

items.[0].image.alt
File
airport
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:52:24-05

MILWAUKEE — Back by popular demand, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's coat check service has returned for its third straight year.

The service is offered at the Summerfest Marketplace, which is located pre-security in the airport's concession mall. It costs $2 per day with a maximum cost of $10. 

“We are always looking for innovative ways to make the travel experience easier and better for our guests here at Milwaukee Mitchell,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “That’s why we’re thrilled to bring back our popular coat check service for another year. We offer nonstop routes to Florida, Arizona, California, Mexico and the Caribbean this winter."

Last year, the airport received international recognition for the coat check service from the Airports Council International – North America.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale