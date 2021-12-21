Coat check service returns to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE — Back by popular demand, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport's coat check service has returned for its third straight year.

The service is offered at the Summerfest Marketplace, which is located pre-security in the airport's concession mall. It costs $2 per day with a maximum cost of $10.

Happy #FirstDayOfWinter! To spread some warmth -- we're surprising passengers who check their coat at the Summerfest Marketplace today with a free gift while supplies last! ❄️🧥 pic.twitter.com/qj0sbR9r9y — MKE - Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) December 21, 2021

“We are always looking for innovative ways to make the travel experience easier and better for our guests here at Milwaukee Mitchell,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “That’s why we’re thrilled to bring back our popular coat check service for another year. We offer nonstop routes to Florida, Arizona, California, Mexico and the Caribbean this winter."

Last year, the airport received international recognition for the coat check service from the Airports Council International – North America.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip