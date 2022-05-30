Watch
Coast Guard warns of potentially hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan

Denis Poroy/AP
File: A U.S. Coast Guardsman boards a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter at the San Diego Coast Guard Station Friday, Oct. 30, 2009 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 8:13 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 09:13:17-04

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning residents to be careful out on Lake Michigan during potentially hazardous weather conditions now until Tuesday.

Coast Guard issued the warning on Sunday after the National Weather Service issued several beach hazard statements and small craft advisories through Memorial Day.

The hazards include 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the chance for showers and thunderstorms, the Coast Guard said.

"Due to these conditions, the Coast Guard is advising the public to be cautious around Lake Michigan and familiarize themselves with current weather conditions for Memorial Day," according to their statement.

