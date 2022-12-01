Coach Bart Lundy leads UW Panthers into conference season

MILWAUKEE — We've seen the Milwaukee Panthers already have a magical moment this season. But what keeps new head coach Bart Lundy up at night?

"Great question," Panthers Head Coach Bart Lundy says. "I would say the chemistry piece. You know, these guys. You know, making the right decisions. And I'm not afraid to make hard decisions. But making sure that we've got the right guys. The right combination of guys on the floor. Making sure they're doin' right. You know, because I was hired not only to put a good basketball product out there but to have good guys. Go to class. Do what they're supposed to do."

Now the new guy has to know his new conference, the Horizon League.

"You don't know what you don't know," Lundy says. "So that keeps me up. I'm studying the coaches. I'm studying the other players. The systems. It's real now. And that keeps you up."

And with 13 new guys on the team, a college chemistry lesson is still key.

"I just try to uplift the room as much as I can," Panthers Guard Angelo Stuart says. "I think that's really important. Especially you know, there are times when everybody has a day when they're just not feeling it. You know, so I just try to be a guy who can uplift someone as much as possible."

Active, aggressive, and pushing the ball up the floor. The changes under Lundy are taking shape, as the team is still coming together.

