Closings caused by the haze: Chill on the Hill canceled on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Due to the unhealthy amount of haze in the air, the organizers of Chill on the Hill made the call to cancel the gathering on Tuesday, June 27.

According to a statement, "The very difficult decision has been made to cancel Chill on the Hill tonight, June 27, due to dangerously poor air quality. We collaborated with our weather experts and medical professionals and feel this is the best decision for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, stage hands, and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. We will welcome the MSO back to the stage in 2024."

Tuesday's smoke concentrations will be high at ground level, bringing air quality down to the 'unhealthy' category. Consider limiting time outdoors, especially if you suffer from heart or lung disease. Older adults and children should also limit outdoor exposure.

High concentrations of smoke will make skies look gray and hazy all day. Think about limiting time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise (running, biking, etc). Highs will be in the mid-70s near the lake, and in the low 80s inland. A lake breeze will cool things off slightly late afternoon.

Meanwhile, the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a statement emphasizing Milwaukee is in the Purple “Very Unhealthy” category in the Air Quality Index. City health officials recommend people do the following during the smog:

Avoid all outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible

Close your windows and doors

Implement high-efficiency air filters indoors, if available

Wear an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially those with existing medical conditions

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors, especially older adults and pregnant people, to ensure their safety

TMJ4 News will add more cancellations due to the haze as they come in.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip