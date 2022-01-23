Citywide mask mandate goes into play as Packers fans flocked to sports bars

Bucks and Packers fans across the city flocked to sports bars as a citywide mask mandate took effect.

The city reinstated the mask mandate requiring anyone over the age of 3 to wear a mask inside businesses regardless of vaccination status.

The new ordinance did not keep any fans from going out to enjoy the game.

"I like being around my own people you know packers fans, the loud noise when we score you know you feel the vibe," said fan Maricela Gaona as she was stepping into Steny's on South Second Street.

Staff at Steny's masked up and even had masks available for any customers. The ordinance exempts anyone who is actively eating or drinking.

Restaurants and bars are the first to admit the past two years of this pandemic have been incredibly difficult to survive.

"If we have to wear masks we'll wear masks, we'll abide by the rules. Whatever we can do to keep businesses going, keep people employed and enjoy our favorite sports teams. I'm just thankful we're still open and still get to stay in business because it was really really hard." said Ryan Steny, an Owner at Stenys.

City leaders say any businesses not following the mask mandate could face punishment. However, the Milwaukee Health Department does not have enough staff to do inspections or issue citations, which has some questioning the point of it.

"I do work in the area, it is a little bit annoying, mostly because just trying to mandate it is actually very difficult," said Desiree Stypinski, a local bartender.

City officials say failure to comply with the mask mandate could result in getting their licenses suspended or even pulled, though many businesses and organizations are not subject to city licensing requirements.

