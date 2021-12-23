City reaches agreement with Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters on COVID-19 vaccines

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association (Local 215) have signed an agreement on Thursday requiring union members to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The City says members who are not vaccinated by Jan. 31 2022 will be required to wear masks at all times while on duty, unless eating, drinking, showering or sleeping.

Under this agreement, officials say all public safety unions at the City of Milwaukee have formally approved COVID-19 vaccinations or strict masking requirements.

“Throughout city government, there is agreement that our employees must take appropriate precautions to avoid COVID infections,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I appreciate all the public safety unions approving the vaccination requirements for the good of their members, their families, their colleagues, and the community.”

The voluntary agreement includes provisions for administration of the vaccination to member while they are on duty.

Officials say members who were previously vaccinated will receive two hours of compensation.

The vaccine is mandatory regardless of previous infection status.

"Members who are found to be in violation of the agreement will face discipline that includes suspensions and, for repeated violations, possible discharge," the City said in a statement. "That is similar to the consequences general city employees face for violation of vaccination requirements."

