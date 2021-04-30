City plants trees for 55th Arbor Day celebration

The Department of Public Works (DPW), city officials, and community partners gathered Friday morning for the City of Milwaukee’s 55th Arbor Day celebration.

Arbor Day is a day of observance and appreciation for trees. Trees are usually planted on this day each year.

DPW’s Milwaukee Forestry in partnership with Black Husky Brewing, Riverworks Development Corp. and La Escuela Fratney hosted the tree-planting ceremony at the Beerline Trail – behind 526 E. Concordia Ave.

Over the past two years, WisDOT has planted nearly 5,000 trees on improvement projects and along roadsides.

It's #ArborDay, a great day to get out and plant a tree. #WisDOT planted nearly 5,000 trees on improvement projects, along roadsides, and at rest areas over the last two years. pic.twitter.com/2b6t3TZUwS — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 30, 2021

