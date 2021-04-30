Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City plants trees for 55th Arbor Day celebration

items.[0].image.alt
WisDOT
tree planting Milwaukee arbor day
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 09:44:12-04

The Department of Public Works (DPW), city officials, and community partners gathered Friday morning for the City of Milwaukee’s 55th Arbor Day celebration.

Arbor Day is a day of observance and appreciation for trees. Trees are usually planted on this day each year.

DPW’s Milwaukee Forestry in partnership with Black Husky Brewing, Riverworks Development Corp. and La Escuela Fratney hosted the tree-planting ceremony at the Beerline Trail – behind 526 E. Concordia Ave.

Over the past two years, WisDOT has planted nearly 5,000 trees on improvement projects and along roadsides.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku