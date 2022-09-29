City officials, RNC committee gather for RNC Impact Series downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention and a lot of planning will need to happen as the city prepares for such a large event.

Today, some of those conversations will begin here at Hilton Milwaukee City Center with a panel discussion.

That conversation begins at 7:30.

Not only have we been speaking with people on the panel but others in the community.

There were mixed reactions when the official announcement was made.

Some people have been concerned about the real impact the RNC will have on other areas outside of just downtown.

Lafayette Crump is on the panel. He's the commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of City Development.

"They're going to see all of the great things we have here in terms of structures but they'll also see a lot of our people and they will learn about hard-working people in Milwaukee, the diversity of Milwaukee and they'll also frankly learn about some of our challenges," said Crump.

Crump says this kind of spotlight will help Milwaukee move forward and spark change and development across Milwaukee neighborhoods.

He said the focus goes beyond the week of the RNC convention but more so on the time that follows this event. Expecting over 40,000 people will create future opportunities.

