City of Waukesha residents will vote on cannabis referendum this November

WAUKESHA -- Waukesha will be the first city in our state, to see how people feel about legalizing medical marijuana.

"This is strictly for medicinal purposes," explained Alderman Aaron Perry of Waukesha.

Perry tells TODAY'S TMJ4 he reached out to his constituents on social media who welcomed this idea.

Waukesha City leaders passed the referendum in a 7-4 vote.

The referendum will ask: Should cannabis be legalized in Wisconsin for medicinal purposes, and regulated in the same manner as other prescription drugs?

Alderman Perry specifically hopes to allow patients to use cannabis oil that contains a small amount of THC.

Perry introduced us to the family who changed his view on medical marijuana. They shared how a family member with Stage 4 cancer is getting better after using cannabis oil containing THC out of state.



"It totally got rid of the two tumors she had," said Joe Boppre.

"How do you credit that all to cannabis oil?" asked reporter Julia Fello.

"There were no other medications she was taking," replied Boppre.

More than a half-dozen other counties will ask similar questions in Wisconsin.

This is entirely provisional. The referendum is simply taking the temperature for lawmakers to see how people in the Badger State feel about this issue.

