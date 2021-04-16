Watch
City of Waukesha is planning on having Fourth of July parade this year

Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 21:09:16-04

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha is planning on hosting its Fourth of July parade this summer, a city spokesperson announced Thursday.

The Independence Day parade is set for July 4th in the city's downtown.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, here are the details, according to the city:

  • Parade theme is "Looking Back – Reaching Forward, Celebrating Waukesha’s 125th Anniversary"
  • Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
  • You will receive your line-up information a week before the parade. You are asked to not contact the office before June 25 for this information.
  • Applicants not completing unit description information including unit length will not receive line-up information.
  • It is recommended that participants wear a mask if not able to maintain social distance

Below is the application:

