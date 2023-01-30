City of Milwaukee snow emergency continues; alternate side parking required

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced its snow emergency will continue Monday.

No parking is allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Before you park, be sure to read the street signs for winter parking instructions.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the even numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. City officials say parked cars should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, including the streetcar route and other city roadways.

City officials say 2,073 parking citations were issued during the first night of the snow emergency.

Designated Milwaukee Public School lots will also be available for off-street parking beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday. For a list of school parking lot locations, visit the city's website.

To confirm what main streets do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information, visit the city's website or call 414-286-2489.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip