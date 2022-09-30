City of Milwaukee residents allowed to rake leaves into curb lanes starting Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Starting Saturday, City of Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin collecting leaves from the curb lanes on Oct. 17.

The leaf rake-out is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 15, unless the leaf drop is delayed. Once the deadline is finalized, one final collection sweep will occur.

According to DPW, there are several tips for leaf collection:

DPW recommends leaving a one-foot gap between the leaves and the curb. This allows the equipment to collect all leaves, prevents damage to equipment, and prevents flooding by allowing water to easily flow into storm drains.

Feel free to include yard debris on top of the leaf piles but do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged materials.

Do not put sticks or brushes in the leaf piles. You can place brush between the curb and sidewalk and request a brush collection online.

If you miss the collection deadline, you can take your leaves and debris to Drop Off Centers. You can find a Drop Off Center near you on the City of Milwaukee Sanitation Services website.

One thing to remember is that yard waste, leaves, and brush are banned from landfills and should not be put into garbage or recycling bins. DPW collects yard waste separately and composts it. Milwaukee residents are also encouraged to mulch leaves onto their lawns.

For more information, you can visit the DPW website.

