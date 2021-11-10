City of Milwaukee raising wages to try to fill snowplow driver vacancies

MILWAUKEE — As the City of Milwaukee continues to try to fill snowplow driver vacancies, they are bumping the wages for drivers from about $20 an hour to almost $23.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Public Works (DPW) acknowledged the city and the country continue to face a shortage of drivers with commercial driver’s licenses.

In an effort to draw more certified drivers in, DPW announced that they are increasing the minimum hourly wage for drivers who are residents from $20.13 to $22.79. Wages for drivers who are not residents of the city rise from $19.54 to $22.13. Wages for drivers already employed by DPW will be increased to the new minimum wage.

DPW says they are budgeted for a total of 320 drivers, 260 of whom are Operations Driver Workers and 60 laborers. There currently are 53 open positions for both jobs.

The department also acknowledged Wednesday the increase in price and receiving time for supplies and parts, but said they are "currently prepared with a complete fleet of snow and ice vehicles including spares and full salt inventory," according to a statement.

You can learn more about the open positions by clicking here.

