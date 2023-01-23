City of Milwaukee joins National Association of City Transportation Officials

MILWAUKEE — A big boost was announced for efforts to make Milwaukee streets safer: on Friday, the city joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials.
Its mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe, sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices.
As a member, Milwaukee can draw on the group's resources, expert staff, and other member cities. The group includes 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies.
The City of Milwaukee has joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials
(NACTO), an association whose mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe,
sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices that support a strong economy and
vibrant quality of life. In December 2022, Milwaukee was accepted as a NACTO Affiliate
Member joining 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies in the organization.
“I am a major believer in collaboration and being part of NACTO provides access to new ideas
we can look to implement here in Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “We are proud to
join this network of North American cities as we work to bring greater health and vitality to our
City by reimagining our transportation systems and public spaces.”
Last year the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works adopted NACTO Design
Guidance as the city's official street design standards. Since July 1, 2022, all DPW staff have
been required to first consult NACTO regardless of funding source. This affiliate membership
will augment this effort by providing access to NACTO resources, expert staff, and other
member cities.
“Joining NACTO means much more than having access to better design guidance,”
Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with
peer cities throughout the country about transforming our streets, public spaces, and city into
places where all people feel welcome, where all travel modes are provided for, and where new
polices, technologies, and initiatives are explored.”
NACTO focuses on communicating a bold vision for 21st century urban mobility, building strong
leadership capacity among city transportation officials, empowering cities to lead the
conversation on transportation policy at the local, state, and national levels, accelerating change
so that street design prioritizes people walking, biking, and taking transit, and much more.
