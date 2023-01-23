Watch Now
City of Milwaukee joins National Association of City Transportation Officials

As a member, Milwaukee can draw on the group's resources, expert staff, and other member cities.
Tom Barrett / via Unsplash
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 09:09:41-05

MILWAUKEE — A big boost was announced for efforts to make Milwaukee streets safer: on Friday, the city joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

Its mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe, sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices.

As a member, Milwaukee can draw on the group's resources, expert staff, and other member cities. The group includes 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies.

Read the announcement below:

For Immediate Release

January 20, 2023

City of Milwaukee Joins the National Association of City Transportation Officials

Affiliation provides resources for safe, vibrant streets and public spaces

The City of Milwaukee has joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials

(NACTO), an association whose mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe,

sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices that support a strong economy and

vibrant quality of life. In December 2022, Milwaukee was accepted as a NACTO Affiliate

Member joining 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies in the organization.

“I am a major believer in collaboration and being part of NACTO provides access to new ideas

we can look to implement here in Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “We are proud to

join this network of North American cities as we work to bring greater health and vitality to our

City by reimagining our transportation systems and public spaces.”

Last year the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works adopted NACTO Design

Guidance as the city's official street design standards. Since July 1, 2022, all DPW staff have

been required to first consult NACTO regardless of funding source. This affiliate membership

will augment this effort by providing access to NACTO resources, expert staff, and other

member cities.

“Joining NACTO means much more than having access to better design guidance,”

Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with

peer cities throughout the country about transforming our streets, public spaces, and city into

places where all people feel welcome, where all travel modes are provided for, and where new

polices, technologies, and initiatives are explored.”

NACTO focuses on communicating a bold vision for 21st century urban mobility, building strong

leadership capacity among city transportation officials, empowering cities to lead the

conversation on transportation policy at the local, state, and national levels, accelerating change

so that street design prioritizes people walking, biking, and taking transit, and much more.

