City of Milwaukee joins National Association of City Transportation Officials

MILWAUKEE — A big boost was announced for efforts to make Milwaukee streets safer: on Friday, the city joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

Its mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe, sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices.

As a member, Milwaukee can draw on the group's resources, expert staff, and other member cities. The group includes 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies.

Read the announcement below:

For Immediate Release



January 20, 2023



City of Milwaukee Joins the National Association of City Transportation Officials



Affiliation provides resources for safe, vibrant streets and public spaces



The City of Milwaukee has joined the National Association of City Transportation Officials



(NACTO), an association whose mission is to build cities as places for people, with safe,



sustainable, accessible, and equitable transportation choices that support a strong economy and



vibrant quality of life. In December 2022, Milwaukee was accepted as a NACTO Affiliate



Member joining 95 other major North American cities and transit agencies in the organization.



“I am a major believer in collaboration and being part of NACTO provides access to new ideas



we can look to implement here in Milwaukee,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “We are proud to



join this network of North American cities as we work to bring greater health and vitality to our



City by reimagining our transportation systems and public spaces.”



Last year the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works adopted NACTO Design



Guidance as the city's official street design standards. Since July 1, 2022, all DPW staff have



been required to first consult NACTO regardless of funding source. This affiliate membership



will augment this effort by providing access to NACTO resources, expert staff, and other



member cities.



“Joining NACTO means much more than having access to better design guidance,”



Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “It gives us an opportunity to connect with



peer cities throughout the country about transforming our streets, public spaces, and city into



places where all people feel welcome, where all travel modes are provided for, and where new



polices, technologies, and initiatives are explored.”



NACTO focuses on communicating a bold vision for 21st century urban mobility, building strong



leadership capacity among city transportation officials, empowering cities to lead the



conversation on transportation policy at the local, state, and national levels, accelerating change



so that street design prioritizes people walking, biking, and taking transit, and much more.





This is HUGE!!!



Becoming a NACTO city is a monumental shift for Milwaukee. I couldn’t be more excited!!! Thank you @MayorOfMKE for your continued leadership on making Milwaukee a safer, healthier, more walkable city. https://t.co/DAYTbvesWy — Alderperson Jonathan Brostoff (@RepBrostoff) January 20, 2023

👀👀👀

MKE JOINS NACTO!

That's a big deal!@kevinmuhs already going to work!



"MKE will consult NACTO first regardless of funding source" pic.twitter.com/iebOlkEUbs — Robin Palm, AICP (BourbonPlanner@urbanists.social) (@BourbonPlanner) January 20, 2023

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip