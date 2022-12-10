City of Milwaukee is prioritizing snow and ice control, here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The City of Milwaukee is prioritizing snow and ice control. With the prioritization of the Snow and Ice Control Team, the City of Milwaukee is warning residents to expect delays in other programs such as garbage collection, street tree management, and pothole filling.

According to the Department of Public Works (DPW), the Snow and Ice Control Team is primarily made up of employees from other program divisions, primarily Sanitation, Forestry, and Infrastructure Services.

The DPW has also been very proactive with its preparation for the winter. The DPW has a full fleet of snow and ice vehicles, including spares, and a full salt inventory with more than 54,000 tons total.

The DPW is asking the public to follow parking rules and regulations to make snow and ice removal as efficient as possible.

They are also asking for patience as it takes days to fully clear snow and ice following a winter storm.

