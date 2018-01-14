City of Milwaukee DPW calls for special overnight snow removal operation during Winter Storm Warning

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has called for an overnight snow removal operation for the entire city for two nights – Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15, 2018.

City officials say this will help ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to remove ice and snow effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, safely.

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee street must move their vehicles to the even-numbered side of the street by 11:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, January 14 through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. Residents must then move their vehicles again on Monday, January 15 by 11:00 p.m. to the odd-numbered side of the street through Tuesday morning, January 16.

City residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city. Please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK. As not all winter parking rules are posted, residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

Once City streets have been cleared, DPW will notify residents again that the operation has concluded and regular overnight parking will once again be in effect, until the next operation is called.

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW operation will result in a $40 citation.

Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 60 days or more past due. Remember –you also need a valid overnight parking permit to park on a City street.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Snow Mobile Winter Text Alert message and/or an E-Notify email message which serve to alert them that a DPW operation has been called, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly.