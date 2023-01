There is a new investment in early childhood education.

The City of Milwaukee has dedicated more than $7 million for the Early Childhood Workforce Stipend Program.

Childcare workers can get up to $1,500. The goal is to increase wages and decrease turnover.

The money comes from federal Covid relief funds. About 3,000 people have applied for the stipend since the city launched the program last year.

You can apply for the stipend on the Wisconsin Early Childhood website.

