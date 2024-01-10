City of Milwaukee continues to see fewer violent crimes

Milwaukee Police are hoping to continue a downward trend of crime in the city.

Last year, police say there were 169 homicides, which is a 21% drop from 2022.

For all other serious crimes — including robbery, assault and theft — the numbers are down 9%. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says things are headed in the right direction, but there's still work to be done, especially with the city's young people.

"Let me be clear and remind," Norman says. "It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to possess a firearm. If you're an adult with firearms, keep them safely stored and away from our young ones."

Norman also encourages adults to provide positive outlets and mentorship opportunities for the city's youth.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip