City of Milwaukee accepting Christmas tree nominations until Nov. 17

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is asking residents to submit their trees for consideration for the official 2022 Christmas Tree.

Nominations for this year's Christmas tree are open until Monday, Nov. 17.

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree will be located in Deer District and the public tree lighting ceremony will occur on Nov. 18.

The donors of the winning tree will be given a significant role in the tree lighting ceremony.

In order to be nominated, the tree must be growing within city limits, stand at least 30 feet tall, and be accessible for removal.

If you would like to nominate your tree, you can call (414)-286-2489.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip