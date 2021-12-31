City of Kenosha issues snow emergency ahead of weekend storms

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha is issuing a snow emergency started at 9 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Monday.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a social media post that parking is prohibited on all city streets because of the emergency.

With the latest information, expect snow to start after midday Saturday and continue through early Sunday morning. The latest forecasted totals as of Friday morning are: 5-8" for Milwuakee, Racine, and Kenosha counties, 3-6" for Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, and Ozaukee counties, and 1-4" for Dodge, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties.

