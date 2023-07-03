City of Greenfield to host 'Bark After Dark' at Konkel Park

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The dog days of summer are here — or at least they'll be at Konkel Park in Greenfield this Friday!

The City of Greenfield is hosting Bark After Dark from 5-9 p.m. The free event includes pet-related vendors, live music by Doghouse Charlie, and cold beer.

For an extra $20, you can also register for the Twilight Trail Walk at 8 p.m. If you register at the event, you'll pay $30. Registration is limited to one dog with one person, but you'll get a t-shirt, reflective pet bandanna, and a goody bag.

The event is sponsored by Schlossman Subaru City.

