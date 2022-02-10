City leaders look to prevent violence in Milwaukee with community walk

MILWAUKEE — Stephen Hopkins, an outreach supervisor with 414Life, said he comes out to various Milwaukee neighborhoods weekly going door-to-door spreading information about community resources.

Hopkins was back out with other members of 414Life and the Office of Violence Prevention on Wednesday. This time, they were in the North Division neighborhood, where just last month six people were shot and killed.

"Tragedies happen over here a lot and we just wanna let the people know that we're not forgetting about none of you guys," Hopkins said.

While they try to connect with the residents in the neighborhoods they walk through, that's not always possible. So, they leave behind a pamphlet.

"It may just look like a little paper with a bunch of numbers on there, but all those numbers and numbers that can help you through these situations," he said.

Those pamphlets lists resources for everything from domestic violence to housing, addiction and conflict mediation.

The weekly walks also take them to neighborhoods like Old North, Sherman Park, and Lincoln Village.

"Our goal is to equally effect everybody. Even though it's a lot of violence and we barely get a break or a rest, because so much happens on a daily basis, our whole goal is to help people in each neighborhood from the north side to the south side to the east side as well," Hopkins said.

Wednesday's walk was also joined by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

