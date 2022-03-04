City buildings to light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

MILWAUKEE — Several buildings in downtown Milwaukee will be lit up blue and yellow beginning Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Blue and yellow are the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Several properties downtown have already confirmed that they will be taking part, but others are encouraged to join as well.

The buildings will be lit up at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, March 8.

The properties that have already confirmed they will take part are:

Brighten the Passage (I-794 underpass at Broadway and Water Streets)

City Hall (sculpture)

MGIC

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 office

Lakefront Brewery

Light the Hoan (Sunday, March 6 only)

Schlitz Park

The Pfister Hotel

