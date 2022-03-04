Watch
City buildings to light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine
Downtown Milwaukee lit blue and yellow for Ukraine
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Several buildings in downtown Milwaukee will be lit up blue and yellow beginning Sunday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Blue and yellow are the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Several properties downtown have already confirmed that they will be taking part, but others are encouraged to join as well.

The buildings will be lit up at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, March 8.

The properties that have already confirmed they will take part are:

  • Brighten the Passage (I-794 underpass at Broadway and Water Streets)
  • City Hall (sculpture)
  • MGIC
  • Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 office
  • Lakefront Brewery
  • Light the Hoan (Sunday, March 6 only)
  • Schlitz Park
  • The Pfister Hotel

