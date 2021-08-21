Watch
Citizens help woman, boys from vehicle fire in fatal crash

Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 11:39:55-04

TOWN OF WITTENBERG — Sheriff's officials say citizen witnesses pulled a woman and two young boys from a burning vehicle that had crashed and killed its driver in Shawano County.

Authorities say their vehicle was pulling a camper on Highway 29 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when a tire on the trailer blew out causing the 56-year-old male driver to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled over.

Both the vehicle and the camper caught fire. According to sheriff's officials, several citizens stopped and helped the 57-year-old woman and two boys from the vehicle.

The victims, suffering burns and other injuries. were taken by air to area hospitals. The driver, from the Greenville area, did not survive.

