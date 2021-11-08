Watch
CirculateMKE Market to host a Black Friday sale this month

Posted at 6:20 AM, Nov 08, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The CirculateMKE Creative Entrepreneur Market will be hosting a Black Friday sale on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will include a wide variety of goods, such as skin and body products, unique jewelry, hand-made craft, and other home accessories.

The Market was established in 2015, as a selling platform for local creative entrepreneurs. Over 25 local vendors are established at the Market, and entry is free. For more information on the CirculateMKE Market and their upcoming sale, head to its website.

The goal is to encourage people to spend their money with local businesses so that every dollar spent is recirculated throughout the Milwaukee economy.

