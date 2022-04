MILWAUKEE — Cindy Williams, star of the iconic comedy series Laverne & Shirley, is coming to the Pabst Theater stage on Oct. 8, 2022.

Williams will perform her one-woman show Me, Myself & Shirley! She will share "the stories, the secrets, the embarrassing moments, and the highs and lows of Cindy’s life in Hollywood," according to a statement from organizers.

Cindy will open the audience to her world and invite people to ask questions.

Be prepared to laugh!

Tickets are available here.

