Church missionaries robbed at gunpoint in Milwaukee, suspect charged

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he robbed church missionaries at gunpoint during a home visit on Oct. 20.

Tremaine Rogers, 25, is facing two felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of bail jumping.

The victims, two missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, were making a home visit near Port Washington and Vienna. According to a criminal complaint, the victims were inside their car when the suspect, later identified as Rogers, approached the passenger side window and asked them what they were doing. The missionaries told Rogers they were in the area for missionary work. When they asked Rogers if he believed in God, Rogers allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them, demanding their property. The two missionaries handed over their cell phones and wallets, and Rogers told them they had five seconds to get out of the area.

The complaint says Rogers then walked north to an unknown location. The missionaries drove southbound on Port Washington Road to Vienna Avenue and saw members of the Milwaukee Fire Department conducting training and asked them for help.

A store in the area captured the armed robbery on surveillance video. An officer found two smart cell phones in a nearby trash, which belonged to the victims. Fingerprints on the cell phone matched Rogers, the complaint says. One of the victims was also able to identify Rogers from a photo array due to a tattoo between his eyes.

A cash bond for Rogers has been set at $25,000. He returns to court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, Rogers faces a maximum of 86 years in prison and a $210,000 fine.

Rogers was charged in 2022 with substantial battery - intended bodily harm and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse assessments, as well as felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says he was released from custody. The case is still open under Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

