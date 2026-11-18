The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has extended the current feeding and baiting ban in Pepin County for three additional years after a wild deer in the county was confirmed to have chronic wasting disease (CWD).

According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested adult buck and is the first positive test result for a wild deer in the county. CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou.

The DNR says the expiration date for the feeding and baiting ban will be extended further with any additional detections in the county or within 10 miles of Pepin County in adjacent counties, as required by state law.

The existing baiting and feeding bans in adjacent counties are not affected by the detection in Pepin County.

The DNR says the reason for the ban is that feeding and baiting cause deer to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source, where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available here.

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