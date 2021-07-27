Christopher Stokes sentenced to 205 years in prison for killing 5 family members

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to killing five of his family members was sentenced to 205 years in prison Tuesday.

43-year-old Christopher Stokes pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree reckless homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon last year. On Tuesday a judge also sentenced Stokes to 105 years of extended supervision.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police say a man called 911 twice within a matter of minutes on April 27 of 2020.

They say during the first call, a man identified himself as Christopher Stokes and said he needed police on North 12th Street because "I just massacred my whole family."

TMJ4 / Submitted The victims

In the second call, police said the man again identified himself as Stokes and said, "I just killed my whole family with my Mossberg."

When police arrived at the home, officers say Stokes was sitting outside on the steps. An officer asked him if he heard any shots. They say he responded with, "Yeah I didn't hear them. I did them."

Police say they found five people shot to death inside the home and 12 spent shotgun shells. One of the victims also suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

