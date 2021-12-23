Christmas services may look different depending on your church

With COVID cases on the rise and Christmas celebrations around the corner, local churches are having to make tough decisions on what services will look like this holiday season.

With Christmas Eve less than 24 hours away, the tradition of attending a church service in person may not happen for some.

Father Geoffrey Ward told us he had to make the tough decision Monday, to go 100% virtual.

TMJ 4 St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 100% virtual through January



Services at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in River Hills will remain that way through January.

"Anytime there is much more uncertainty than there is assurance it's a cause for a pause," Ward said.

Father Ward said with COVID cases on the rise and seven-day average increasing, his congregation understands the need to step away from in-person services.

"The variant and Coronavirus in general does not know any particular season and we still have to focus on safety of all of our folks," Ward said.

TMJ 4 All Saints' Cathedral Church



Now, while some churches are going virtual, Father Kevin Carroll with All Saints' Cathedral Church said they are taking different steps to keep their congregation safe.

"Our two services on Christmas Eve, one is at 4 p.m. and we are going to ask for proof of vaccination for that service," Carroll said.

Father Carrol said the added safety protocol for 4 o'clock service on Christmas Eve will hopefully give those who have not been back to the church an opportunity to do so. "We can offer a safe place for people to worship where they will feel safer and comfortable."

Father Carrol said masks and social distancing will be required at the other Christmas Eve service and on Christmas morning, but proof of vaccination will not.

While both churches have decided to hold services differently this holiday season, they both say they are keeping close eye on the spread of COVID and will continue to make the best choices for their respective congregations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip