'Christmas in the Ward' kicks off on Friday in Catalano Square

Photo by Eric Halverson
Posted at 4:29 AM, Nov 30, 2022
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's the start of the holiday season, and Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward is looking to kick off the season this Friday with "Christmas in the Ward."

Starting at 5:30 p.m., join Santa, Mrs. Clause, and live reindeer, as the holiday season is welcomed in Catalano Square with loads of entertainment for all ages, refreshments, and holiday cheer.

The official tree lighting ceremony will begin around 6:05 p.m., but the celebrations will go into the early evening with fireworks blasting off around 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, The Third Ward will continue the holiday spirit by kicking off "Shop the Ward," to help prepare shoppers for the busy shopping season! There will also be 20 days of giveaways from local Third Ward businesses, which can be found on the Historic Third Ward's Instagram page.

For a complete list of events and times, visit the Historic Third Ward's website.

