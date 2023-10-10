'Christmas at the Pabst Mansion' returns beginning this November

MILWAUKEE — People can spread the holiday spirit at the Pabst Mansion this winter. The highly anticipated "Christmas at the Pabst Mansion" will run from Nov. 16 through Jan. 16.

The festivities are for everyone of all ages. A variety of events in the Christmas at the Pabst Mansion will include holiday mimosa tours, self-guided tours, twilight tours, and Sunday afternoons that are family-friendly.

The self-guided tours give people an opportunity to explore the mansion at their own pace while admiring the Christmas decorations. There is sufficient art to look at throughout the entirety of the tour.

The twilight tours will be offered from Thursdays to Saturdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. These tours are also self-guided, and there will be live music playing throughout the area.

Prices vary for the events and the age of the person. To see more information, visit their websiteregarding the specificity of the prices.

