Christian Yelich got a free pair of heated Leinenkugel's Shandy Shorts, you can win a pair too

Phil Long/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to take the field during a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Christian Yelich
Posted at 7:46 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 08:46:30-05

MILWAUKEE — Have you ever wanted to twin with Christian Yelich? What about own a pair of Leinenkugel's heated Shandy Shorts? Well, now you can.

Yelich shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself wearing Leinenkugel's shandy shorts along with a screenshot of a startling article about an Olympian who suffered a frozen... sensitive area.

The Brewers' outfielder wrote, "I was wondering why my friends at Leinenkugels sent me their heated Shandy Shorts and then I saw this article."

Yelich also linked to Leinenkugel's website where you can enter to win a pair of shorts for yourself, just in time for spring break.

Want a pair? Enter to win them here.

