Chris Stapleton to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 8

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum has just announced a huge name coming to perform this October: Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton's All American Road Show will take over Fiserv on October 8, with tickets going on sale next Friday, February 25.

The 5-time GRAMMY award winner is bringing with him three more GRAMMY nominations and five ACM nominations. His current single, "You Should Probably Leave" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts last week.

Stapleton is known for his hits like "Broken Halos" and "Tennesee Whiskey," but his talent doesn't stop there.

If you want to hear one of the best voices in country music, head to Fiserv Forum on October 8 and see Stapleton.

Tickets can be purchased online, with presale beginning Tuesday, February 22.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip