Chopping down Christmas trees helps prairie preserve in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — At the Calhoun Creek Prairie Preserve in New Berlin Saturday, dozens of people got into the Christmas spirit while helping get rid of non-native trees.

After purchasing 40 acres of what used to be a Christmas tree farm 4 years ago, the Waukesha County Land Conservancy has been working to restore the property to its pre-settlement state.

“The folks that come here and harvest their Christmas tree are actually helping the restoration efforts,” WCLC Operations Director Allison Romero said.

The goal of the annual event is to both spread holiday cheer and get the Christmas trees, which could increase wildfire risks, replaced with native plants and trees.

It’s a mission dad Joe Jerich said is a win-win for him and his family and one they’re are happy to support.

“It’s kind of special when you could do it as a family. It’s something we’ll all remember,” Jerich said. “When we have the tree in the living room we'll know the history of it, we didn't just grab it off a lot somewhere.”

So far, the conservancy has already planted a few dozen oak trees on 7 acres of the prairie. Non-profit leaders say it’ll take at least another 3 more years of the event to restore the entire property.

Romero also said all the funds raised from Christmas trees sold Saturday will go towards restoration efforts throughout Waukesha County’s 3,100 acres of protected land.

