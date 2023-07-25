Chinese restaurant 'Yee's Oriental Inn' in Kenosha for sale after 68 years for $1.8M

KENOSHA, Wis. — The legendary "Yee's Oriental Inn" in downtown Kenosha has hit the market after 68 years.

The Chinese restaurant is a city staple, but now the second-generation owners are "ready to retire," according to a real estate listing.

For $1.8 million, the sale includes four parcels of property:



Restaurant building with five apartments at 5030 6th Ave.

House at 5107 7th Ave.

Garage at 5111 7th Ave.

Parking lot on 51st St. and 7th Ave.

"Indulge in the delectable scratch-made menu featuring Szechuan, Mongolian, and Cantonese delicacies," the listing states. "This sale includes not only the business but also all furniture, fixtures, and equipment, making it a turnkey investment."

The business is listed by Mark Bourque and AJ Swartz.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip