Chinese restaurant 'Yee's Oriental Inn' in Kenosha for sale after 68 years for $1.8M

KENOSHA, Wis. — The legendary "Yee's Oriental Inn" in downtown Kenosha has hit the market after 68 years.
The Chinese restaurant is a city staple, but now the second-generation owners are "ready to retire," according to a real estate listing.
For $1.8 million, the sale includes four parcels of property:
- Restaurant building with five apartments at 5030 6th Ave.
- House at 5107 7th Ave.
- Garage at 5111 7th Ave.
- Parking lot on 51st St. and 7th Ave.
"Indulge in the delectable scratch-made menu featuring Szechuan, Mongolian, and Cantonese delicacies," the listing states. "This sale includes not only the business but also all furniture, fixtures, and equipment, making it a turnkey investment."
The business is listed by Mark Bourque and AJ Swartz.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.