Chinese restaurant 'Yee's Oriental Inn' in Kenosha for sale after 68 years for $1.8M

The Chinese restaurant is a city staple, but now the second-generation owners are "ready to retire," according to a real estate listing.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:31:52-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — The legendary "Yee's Oriental Inn" in downtown Kenosha has hit the market after 68 years.

The Chinese restaurant is a city staple, but now the second-generation owners are "ready to retire," according to a real estate listing.

For $1.8 million, the sale includes four parcels of property:

  • Restaurant building with five apartments at 5030 6th Ave.
  • House at 5107 7th Ave.
  • Garage at 5111 7th Ave.
  • Parking lot on 51st St. and 7th Ave.

"Indulge in the delectable scratch-made menu featuring Szechuan, Mongolian, and Cantonese delicacies," the listing states. "This sale includes not only the business but also all furniture, fixtures, and equipment, making it a turnkey investment."
The business is listed by Mark Bourque and AJ Swartz.

