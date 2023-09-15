China Lights Lantern Festival 2023: Check out the new displays at Boerner Botanical Gardens

MILWAUKEE — Happening today - a popular celebration of Chinese culture is making its return.

The China Lights Lantern Festival is back and this year's theme is Nature's Glow.

Sydni Eure joins us from Boerner Botanical Gardens with a look at some of the brand-new displays.

Here is a description from their website:

China Lights 2023 features a complete new theme and 100% new lanterns. Join us to explore biodiversity in the ocean world and beyond with our larger-than-life light displays.



The animated crab, glowing mandarin fish and the giant octopus tunnel are just some of the highlights of this year's event. Vistors are going to see something different at every turn as they walk through the garden at night.



We continue to renovate and expand the interactive playground area with even more photo opportunites in 2023!





Nightly Entertainment:



Live stage entertainment will be back at the shrub mall with some of our favorite acts such as face changing and foot juggling

Stage performance time is at 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm on every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. An extra show will be added at 9:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.





Learn more and buy tickets on their website.

