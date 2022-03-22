China Lights festival returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens in September after 2 years

MILWAUKEE — The China Lights Wisconsin Festival is returning to Boerner Botanical Gardens this fall after the event was canceled for two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Boerner Botanical Gardens will transform into the spectacular destination from Sept. 16 to Oct. 30.

The festival will be illuminated with more than 40 sets of handmade lantern sculptures.

Visitors can expect brand new displays and the return of the cultural performance stage.

Officials say there will be a wide variety of food and beverage vendors throughout the ground similar to prevous years.

More information on this year's tickets and programs will become available in July.

