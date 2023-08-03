China Light Festival to return in September with a new theme

HALES CORNER, Wis. — For the last seven years, the China Light Festival has been an ongoing celebration in Wisconsin.

The six week long celebration combines Chinese traditions with Wisconsin’s love for festivals.

“The China Lights Wisconsin Festival honors the art, skill, and beauty of long-established Chinese Lantern Festivals celebrated across Asia for the last 400 years,” China Light states on their website.

The Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corner completely transforms in the fall to accommodate for the festival.

This year, the China Light Festival is holding a completely new theme: under the sea.

Visitors at the festival can expect lights and lanterns involving aquatic animals like crabs and fish.

The festival is set to begin in September, but tickets go on sale as early as Aug. 8.

From Friday, Sept. 15 until Sunday, Oct. 29, Wisconsities can immerse themselves in traditional Chinese culture, by enjoying light shows, food, and cultural performances.

Every day of the week, besides Monday, the festival will be ongoing with performances and activities.



Stage performances: 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Extra weekend performances: 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office with additional fees. There is also an option for seasonal passes, as well.

Tickets are to be purchased for 90-minute window entries. Meaning, guests can enter any time between that 90-minute time period.

Ticket Prices for Tuesday-Thursday & Sunday, according to China Light:



General Admission: $22

Children: $14

Season Pass: $55

More prices available on their website

Ticket Prices for Friday & Saturday, according to China Light:

General Admission: $25

Children: $16

Season Pass: $55

More prices available on their website

Tickets can be purchased here.

According to China Light’s website, food vendors at the festival include:



Tanpopo Ramen & Sushi

La China Mexican Grill

Flying Kites: Gift of Wings Grill

Milivokee

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

T. Best Kettle Corn Co.

Heavenly Roasted Nuts

The Boerner Botanical Garden can be found at 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corner, WI. Parking up-close is $10, and free-first-come-first-serve parking is available outside the Garden’s area.

China Light also lists specific rules and guidelines for their guests to follow before/during the festival. For instance, no backpack or multi-compartment bags are allowed. Read more on their website for this information.

Access Frequently Asked Questions, tickets, parking information, and pictures of the festival on the China Light Festival website.

