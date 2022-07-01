MILWAUKEE — The organizers of Chill on the Hill in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood say someone burned down several Porta Potties used during the music event held on Tuesday evenings.

And organizers say this isn't the first time they have been forced to deal with vandalism this year.

The Bay View Neighborhood Association said in a social media post that they host a number of events in the area and that those events - free to the public - are not cheap. They hold fundraisers to fund events like Chill on the Hill.

"Things like this are expensive and frankly, so disappointing and disheartening. Our parks should be a sanctuary for everyone to enjoy," the association wrote.

They are asking residents who might know who burnt the port-a-potties down to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at (414) 454-4100. The sheriff's office is in charge of security in parks across the county.

Chill on the Hill kicked off the season with its first show on June 7. It's held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet every Tuesday night. Click here to view this summer's lineup.

