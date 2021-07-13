Chill on the Hill in Bay View reserving $450 spots for 10 people to fundraise for series

MILWAUKEE — Attendees of the Chill on the Hill concert series in Bay View are now able to reserve a $450 space that accommodates up to 10 people for the season - though general attendance remains free, organizers noted.

The announcement of the reserved space caused confusion over social media, with some people expressing frustration that it would cost money.

The organizers of Chill on the Hill, the Bay View Neighborhood Association, said in a revised post to Facebook that the paid spots "go to help pay for the production of this event" and they urge residents to reach out with fundraising ideas. If you don't want the reserved space, you can still show up and watch the concerts free of charge, organizers emphasized.

There is a limit of 10 reserved spaces, and as of Tuesday evening, three spaces remain available.

You can also donate $400 for a season pass that does not include the reserved space.

The Chill on the Hill series begins Tuesday evening with the Hungry Williams, Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards. The series runs every Tuesday until Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It's held at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet.

Click here to see the season line up.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip